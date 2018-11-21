CT Blitz overpower Giants to remain unbeaten

Cape Town - The Cape Town Blitz have defeated the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants to remain unbeaten in the Mzansi Super League tournament thus far.

The Blitz secured a 12-run victory after the match was reduced to 16 overs after a floodlight failed at Newlands.

Dale Steyn set the tone by taking 2 for 21, including a wicket maiden, while Pakistan's Hussain Talat, in his first game for the Cape Town franchise was the pick of the home side bowlers, finishing with figures of 2 for 7.

Heino Kuhn stood tall for the Giants scoring 55 before being run out by Malusi Siboto, however the reduced target of 145 was too much for the Port Elizabeth-side.

Earlier in the day, Blitz skipper Farhaan Behardien won the toss and opted to bat first.

Opener Janneman Malan smashed 57 off 39 balls - hitting 10 fours and a six - before being trapped by Giants skipper Jon-Jon Smuts.

Chris Morris and Ryan McLaren took two wickets a piece for the Giants as the Blitz made 175/6 in their 20 overs.

Scores in brief:

Cape Town Blitz 175/6 (Malan 57, Morris 2/32, McLaren 2/34)

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants 132/6 (Kuhn 55, Steyn 2/21, Talat 2/7)

Blitz won by 12 runs.