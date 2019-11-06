NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Mzansi Super League

Boucher on SA cricket: We're in a pretty bad state

2019-11-06 22:03
Mark Boucher
Mark Boucher (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher says South African cricket is in a dire state and that the Mzansi Super League (MSL) will not solve Cricket South Africa's (CSA) problems.

CSA has been in the spotlight following the Proteas' seventh-place finish at the recent Cricket World Cup and their 3-0 Test series defeat to India.

Last week, CSA suspended three senior officials alleging they had neglected their duties in a payment dispute between the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) and CSA relating to last year's MSL.

The focus has turned to the local scene with the MSL getting under way on Friday with a repeat of last year's final as the Jozi Stars take on the Cape Town Blitz in Gauteng.

Tshwane Spartans coach Boucher says he wouldn't want people to think the T20 tournament is "sugarcoating" any problems.

"There might be quite a few people looking at this and saying we're sugarcoating the actual situation we are in with South African cricket at the moment," said Boucher, as quoted by SACricket Mag.

"We've got ourselves into a pretty bad state. Hopefully there are some clever heads there to try and turn things around."

Boucher firmly believes that the tournament will do well this year, but cautions we shouldn't rely on the tournament to fix SA cricket's issues.

"The tournament will be well supported as it was last year, but we've got to be very careful with putting too much emphasis on this tournament. There are bigger problems that need to be sorted out," he said.

"It's sad to read, watch and listen about our cricket. There's a lot of negativity."

The Tshwane Spartans kick-start their campaign against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead on Saturday (12:30).

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Siya: I begged Rassie to lift trophy with me 4 Springbok World Cup winners get Barbarians call-up Springboks humbled by unbelievable support on arrival in SA WATCH | Mapimpi drops F-bomb on live TV! Legendary Springbok “Beast” retires at the top
SA Rugby considering bid for 2027 World Cup Siya: I begged Rassie to lift trophy with me Van Graan confirms Munster's interest in star Bok duo Federer, Djokovic drawn in same ATP Finals group How Bok star Kolbe shrugged off 'lack of size' critics

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who are you backing in this year's Mzansi Super League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 