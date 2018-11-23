Bosch called up as Ngidi ruled out

Cape Town - Titans paceman Corbin Bosch has been called up to
replace Lungi Ngidi in the Tshwane Spartans squad, after the Proteas star was ruled out for 12 weeks by injury.
Ngidi sustained ligament damage during South Africa's recent T20
International against Australia, and will also miss the visit of Pakistan.
For Bosch, who missed out in the draft, the call-up to the
Mzansi Super League is a dream come true.
"I've barely been able to sleep over the last few days! It
was disappointing to miss out in the draft, but this makes it all the more
special," he explained.
The 24-year-old
all-rounder was part of the victorious South African Under-19 side
that won the ICC Junior World Cup in 2014, and was named player of the
match in the final against Pakistan after claiming 4/15.
More
recently, Bosch has had limited playing time this season due to a
foot injury but has been bowling regularly at Titans training sessions,
and has the added bonus of going into an environment that he is very
familiar with, given the Titans-heavy mix at the Spartans.
"It is the best possible franchise for me to play for. I
play at Centurion, and work with all the coaches. It's the best environment for
me, so it really has worked out nicely."
Bosch had his first practice with the team on Friday morning,
and said he is ready and willing to do whatever is required over the next three
weeks.
"I'm here to learn. I'm just so thrilled to be a part of the
squad, and working with some great players. It is up to the coaches if I play
or not, and that would obviously be a bonus."
What would have encouraged Bosch even more is the number of
young fast bowlers who have come in and made a name for themselves in the
Mzansi Super League.
Given a chance, he will do his utmost to make sure that Ngidi is
not missed too much in Tshwane.
The Spartans' next fixture is at home to the Nelson Mandela Bay
Giants on Sunday, November 25.