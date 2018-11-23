NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bosch called up as Ngidi ruled out

2018-11-23 17:30
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Cape Town - Titans paceman Corbin Bosch has been called up to replace Lungi Ngidi in the Tshwane Spartans squad, after the Proteas star was ruled out for 12 weeks by injury.

Ngidi sustained ligament damage during South Africa's recent T20 International against Australia, and will also miss the visit of Pakistan.

For Bosch, who missed out in the draft, the call-up to the Mzansi Super League is a dream come true.

"I've barely been able to sleep over the last few days! It was disappointing to miss out in the draft, but this makes it all the more special," he explained.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was part of the victorious South African Under-19 side that won the ICC Junior World Cup in 2014, and was named player of the match in the final against Pakistan after claiming 4/15.

More recently, Bosch has had limited playing time this season due to a foot injury but has been bowling regularly at Titans training sessions, and has the added bonus of going into an environment that he is very familiar with, given the Titans-heavy mix at the Spartans.

"It is the best possible franchise for me to play for. I play at Centurion, and work with all the coaches. It's the best environment for me, so it really has worked out nicely."

Bosch had his first practice with the team on Friday morning, and said he is ready and willing to do whatever is required over the next three weeks.

"I'm here to learn. I'm just so thrilled to be a part of the squad, and working with some great players. It is up to the coaches if I play or not, and that would obviously be a bonus."

What would have encouraged Bosch even more is the number of young fast bowlers who have come in and made a name for themselves in the Mzansi Super League.

Given a chance, he will do his utmost to make sure that Ngidi is not missed too much in Tshwane.

The Spartans' next fixture is at home to the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Sunday, November 25.

