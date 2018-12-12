AB blitz in vain, as Heat win dead-rubber

Cape Town - Albie Morkel spoiled AB de Villiers and the Tshwane Spartans party as the Durban Heat claimed a two wicket victory in their dead-rubber encounter in Centurion on Wednesday.

The Spartans were unable to make the playoffs regardless of the result after the Paarl Rocks secured a bonus-point win earlier in the day.

READ: Paarl Rocks advance through to MSL playoffs

Needing 189 runs to win, the Heat got off to disastrous start losing opener Morne van Wyk (6), Hashim Amla (0), Khaya Zondo (2) and David Miller (4).

The Durban-franchise were seen struggling on 21/4 before Sarel Erwee scored a handy 30.

However, the Heat - who finished at the bottom of the Mzansi Super League log - were saved by Morkel as he slapped a quick-fire unbeaten 57 off 28 balls (4 fours and 5 sixes).

Heinrich Klaasen (36) and skipper Keshav Maharaj (23) made valuable contributions to upset the Spartans and see the Heat to victory in their final Mzansi Super League game.

Lutho Sipamla was the pick of the Spartan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/37.

Earlier in the evening, De Villiers stood tall as he smashed an unbeaten 93 off 52 balls - including 11 fours and 4 sixes - as the Spartans made 188/6 in their allocated 20 overs.

Spinners Rashid Khan and Maharaj were the pick of the Heat bowlers as they took two wickets a piece.

Scores in brief:

Tshwane Spartans 188/6 (De Villiers, 93*, Khan 2/25, Maharaj 2/29)

Durban Heat 189/8 in 19.5 overs (Morkel 57*, Sipamla 3/37)

Heat win by 2 wickets.