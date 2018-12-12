NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Mzansi Super League

AB blitz in vain, as Heat win dead-rubber

2018-12-12 22:55
Albie Morkel
Albie Morkel (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Albie Morkel spoiled AB de Villiers and the Tshwane Spartans party as the Durban Heat claimed a two wicket victory in their dead-rubber encounter in Centurion on Wednesday.

The Spartans were unable to make the playoffs regardless of the result after the Paarl Rocks secured a bonus-point win earlier in the day.

READ: Paarl Rocks advance through to MSL playoffs

Needing 189 runs to win, the Heat got off to disastrous start losing opener Morne van Wyk (6), Hashim Amla (0), Khaya Zondo (2) and David Miller (4).

The Durban-franchise were seen struggling on 21/4 before Sarel Erwee scored a handy 30.

However, the Heat - who finished at the bottom of the Mzansi Super League log - were saved by Morkel as he slapped a quick-fire unbeaten 57 off 28 balls (4 fours and 5 sixes).

Heinrich Klaasen (36) and skipper Keshav Maharaj (23) made valuable contributions to upset the Spartans and see the Heat to victory in their final Mzansi Super League game.

Lutho Sipamla was the pick of the Spartan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/37.

Earlier in the evening, De Villiers stood tall as he smashed an unbeaten 93 off 52 balls - including 11 fours and 4 sixes - as the Spartans made 188/6 in their allocated 20 overs.

Spinners Rashid Khan and Maharaj were the pick of the Heat bowlers as they took two wickets a piece.

Scores in brief:

Tshwane Spartans 188/6 (De Villiers, 93*, Khan 2/25, Maharaj 2/29)

Durban Heat 189/8 in 19.5 overs (Morkel 57*, Sipamla 3/37) 

Heat win by 2 wickets.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls president: Why Matfield said no to head coaching job SAHRC to probe allegations of racism at SuperSport Skinstad: SA can tackle NZ with confidence at RWC Awards: Dubious side-stepping of Pieter-Steph SuperSport agrees to work with SAHRC in Willemse racism inquiry
SAHRC to probe allegations of racism at SuperSport Bulls president: Why Matfield said no to head coaching job 'Cheika has to go,' says Wallabies great Burke Marx, Dyantyi stand tall at BrightRock Players Choice Awards Jozi Stars secure home playoff berth

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who are you backing in this year's Mzansi Super League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 