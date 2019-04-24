NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
WATCH: AB's one-handed 6 lights up IPL

2019-04-24 19:23
Cape Town - The hitting prowess of AB de Villiers in limited overs cricket is nothing new, yet "Mr. 360" stunned the IPL with an incredible shot during his innings of 82 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab.

De Villiers, who faced just 44 balls during his innings, smashed a high full toss from Mohammed Shami while taking evasive action, pulling off the shot with one-hand and managing to land the ball on the stadium roof 95 metres away.

Look at AB's incredible shot below.

M42: RCB vs KXIP – AB de Villiers Six https://t.co/3jn6GwNkOb

 

