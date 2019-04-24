Steyn shoulder niggle keeps him out of crucial RCB match

Cape Town - Dale Steyn will miss Royal Challengers Bangalore crucial Indian Premier League encounter against Kings XI Punjab due to an injury.
According to RCB's Twitter account, the Cricket World Cup-bound Proteas speedster will spend time on the sidelines due to a shoulder niggle with New Zealand's Tim Southee making his way into the side.
Steyn's absence will be a worry for the Proteas brains trust after he spent over a year on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, only making his return to cricket in the middle of 2018.
Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers will bat at No 4 for RCB.