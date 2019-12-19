No buyers for Steyn as Morris fetches staggering R20m at IPL auction

Cape Town - Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was snapped up for a staggering 10 crore (R20 million) by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Thursday's auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Morris entered the auction with a base price of 1.5 crore (R3 million).

A bidding war quickly escalated between the Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI, Mumbai Indians and Bangalore, before the Royal Challengers got their man.



Morris has previously played for the Delhi Capitals, Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Morris was a key member of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League (MSL) where he took 10 wickets and scored 122 runs in 11 matches.



However, his exploits weren't enough to see the Port Elizabeth side qualify for the final.

Morris has played 23 T20s for the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Proteas speedster Dale Steyn found no buyers despite a superb MSL, nor did wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen.

