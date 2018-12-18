NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Host of SA cricketers left unsold at IPL auction

2018-12-18 17:43
Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Despite his impressive outings for the Cape Town Blitz in the recently completed Mzansi Super League T20 competition, Dale Steyn was left unsold at the IPL auction on Tuesday.

Steyn led the Blitz attack during the MSL, taking 13 wickets during the competition at an impressive economy rate. Although they finished top of the table, the Blitz were comprehensively beaten in the final by the Jozi Stars.

In the first round of bidding on players for IPL 2019, the South African fast bowler, who has played for the  Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was left unsold. 

Steyn was not the only South Africa player to suffer that fate on Tuesday, however.

The "Phalaborwa Express" was joined in the unsold ranks by Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw and Morne Morkel

Hendricks, who scored back to back centuries during the MSL for the Jozi Stars would have fancied his chances of a shot at next year's premier T20 tournament. 

 

