England in SA

Weather report for Durban T20 is ... GOOD!

2020-02-13 11:03
Kingsmead (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - There is good news for South African cricket fans with weather forecasts suggesting that there will be no rain in Durban for the second T20 between the Proteas and England on Friday. 

Kingsmead has become arguably the most frustrating cricket ground in the country in recent times, particularly at franchise level, given how many matches are lost or shortened due to the weather over the summer months. 

The recently completed three-match ODI series against England, for example, was tied 1-1 because the second ODI in Durban was washed out. 

Despite the idea that Durban is cursed by the weather, that was the first abandoned or 'no result' fixture in limited-overs cricket at Kingsmead since a T20 against Pakistan in 2013. 

In ODI cricket, the previous wash-out came all the way back in 2009 against England. 

The concerns over bad weather, however, remain whenever the Proteas head to KwaZulu-Natal. 

A look at Weather24, however, suggests that there should be no such concerns this time around. 

The match is scheduled to start at 18:00 with the temperature throughout the day reaching a high of 29 degrees Celsius. 

By the time evening hits, the temperature would have dropped to 25 degrees Celsius, but the humidity is set to play a major factor at 88%. 

There is just a 5% chance of rain. 

South Africa are 1-0 up in the three-match series having won the thrilling first T20 in East London by just one-run on Wednesday. 

The third fixture will be hosted at Centurion on Sunday. 

