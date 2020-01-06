NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Struggling Proteas start Day 4 without speedster Nortje

2020-01-06 10:45
Anrich Nortje (Gallo)
Anrich Nortje (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Proteas were without speedster Anrich Nortje when they took to the field on day four of the second Test against England at Newlands on Monday. 

It was a potentially massive blow for the hosts, who are staring down the barrel of defeat.

England started the day 264 runs ahead with six second-innings wickets remaining and are overwhelming favourites to level the series. 

Nortje, who took 2/36 (15) on Sunday, woke up feeling ill on Monday morning and received treatment, but he did take to the field after a few overs. 

The good news is that Vernon Philander woke up "feeling better", according to a Proteas official, having felt sick on Sunday. 

Philander, playing in his final Test match at Newlands, bowled 12 overs on Sunday, returning figures of 0/12. 

