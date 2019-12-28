Stokes grateful to Boucher, Smith in assistance with father's illness

Cape Town - England allrounder Ben Stokes has thanked medical staff in Johannesburg and Cricket South Africa for their help during his father's ongoing illness.

Ged Stokes was taken to hospital two days before Christmas and was deemed to be in a critical condition before being stabilised.

England all-rounder Stokes spent Christmas Eve at his bedside but rejoined his team-mates to take part in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

Speaking to Sky TV ahead of play on day three he offered a brief update and expressed his gratitude for those who have assisted the family at a difficult time, including Proteas head coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith.

"He's doing really well considering where he was at the start of the week," said Stokes.

"(There's) lots of people we have to thank for getting dad in a better condition: the doctors we had on hand initially, all the staff at the hospital, the surgeons and all the people who reached out.

"Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher sent their kind regards and said anything that Cricket South Africa could so to help, we're here for you.

"There are so many people we have to thank for helping the family through a real tough time. So thanks to all of them."