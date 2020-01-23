Smith set for 'robust' chats with Faf over Proteas future

Cape
Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is
set to have a "robust" discussion with Director of Cricket
(DOC) Graeme Smith over
his international future following the completion of the ongoing England Test
series.
Now 35, Du Plessis has endured a
testing few months as Proteas captain on both the Test and ODI stages.
A seventh-place finish at last
year's World Cup did not go down well with the South African while the Proteas
under Du Plessis have also lost seven of their last eight Test matches.
Du Plessis is being rested for
February's three-match ODI series against England with Quinton de Kock taking
over the captaincy in what Smith confirmed is a permanent appointment.
"It's been a plan of ours to
put a succession plan in place for 2023. We spoke to Faf and we see him playing
a role as a player, but from a leadership perspective we felt it was an
opportunity to move forward in the ODI arena and build," Smith told media
at the CSA headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
"Faf is quite honest and he
doesn't see himself being around in 2023, so from that perspective leadership
has been an issue of late in South African cricket and we saw an opportunity to
give Quinny an opportunity.
"We feel that tactically he
is good. There are areas of his leadership that he knows he needs to grow and
develop, but I think he is the right guy at this stage to take this side
forward."
Smith added that he would meet
with Du Plessis after the Test series to discuss all aspects of his future,
including the possibility of leading the side at the T20 World Cup in Australia
this October.
"We will review that,"
Smith said.
"With the World Cup around
the corner, that is something we need to take really seriously in terms of who
that leader is.
"At the moment Faf is in
that position, but I need to sit with him post this Test series. We'll have
some time to sit and have a robust discussion on his future.
"I need to understand how he
sees his future. We need to sit post the emotion of what he has been going
through.
"His record in ODI and T20
cricket is outstanding so it would be silly of us to not have him
involved."
With a two-Test tour to the West
Indies in July South Africa's only other red ball obligations in 2020, the
fourth Test against England at the Wanderers on Friday could be Du Plessis'
last on home soil.
- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard