Simplicity is best for fired-up Rabada

Cape
Town - Kagiso
Rabada was at his devastating best towards the back-end of
the first Test against England at Centurion, and that can only be good news for
the Proteas as they look to return to their place as one of the giants
of the international game.
The troubles of 2019 were
well-documented, both on and off the field, and Rabada was central to the
disappointment that came with the national side under-performing throughout the
year.
A bowler with raw pace and superb
skill, Rabada has long been considered the future of Proteas cricket and his
results on the international stage in all formats have suggested that the hype
is justified.
He struggled last year, though,
and did not have the impact he would have liked at the 2019 World Cup in
England amidst suggestions that he entered the tournament over-bowled and not at
100% fitness-wise.
Now, under the leadership of new
head coach Mark Boucher, Rabada has a fresh spring in his step and figures of 3/68
and 4/103 helped guide the Proteas to a commanding 107-run victory
in the first Test.
According to team-mate Quinton de
Kock, Rabada has been ready for this series for some time.
"I think this last camp we
had before the first Test got him going again," De Kock told media at
Newlands ahead of the second Test on Friday.
"It seemed like he was very
excited to get going and very motivated. He brought that onto the field.
"I don't know what the case
was before, but there is definitely a lot more fire in KG's eyes at the
moment."
Another of Rabada's team-mates,
the soon-to-be-retired Vernon Philander, offered a suggestion of what had
changed in Rabada's game.
"He was always going to get
a knock at some stage or a dip in form," Philander said.
"The only way to get through
it is to actually go through it yourself and I'm glad he did that because there
is no greater learning than actually learning yourself.
"For me, the most important
part was for him to go through it and really feel what it feels like and to now
identify what is going to work for him moving forward."
Philander added that Rabada in
2019 had perhaps over-thought his bowling, working hard on techniques and
variations.
"The longer you play, the
more you realise that the simpler you keep it, the more results you will
have," he said.
"I think he's gone through
that phase where he wanted to try a few things that haven't quite worked and
now he's gone back to the old simple self and it seems to be working
again."
Despite not being at his best,
Rabada still picked up 33 Test
wickets in 2019 at an average of 27.39.