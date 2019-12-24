Retiring Philander set for Kolpak move?

Cape Town - Proteas seamer Vernon Philander has been linked to sign a Kolpak deal after his retirement from international cricket next year.

On Monday, Philander announced that he was calling time on his international career following the Proteas three-match Test series against England.

"I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey," said Philander in a press release.

This decision could allow the 34-year-old to take up a Kolpak contract, a move that Morne Morkel (Surrey) and Hashim Amla (Surrey) have done following their retirements.

According to the Daily Mail, a host of English county's are interested in signing the South African seamer with Somerset reportedly leading the chase.

Philander could join former Proteas all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe in the Somerset squad.

Philander is currently preparing for his final series with the Proteas with the first Test starting on Boxing Day in Centurion.

"My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to. Looking forward to seeing you all there," said Philander.

The first ball of the first Test is due to be delivered at 10:00 on Thursday.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler