Rabada banned for Wanderers Test after Root celebration

Cape Town - South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth Test against England at Wanderers after being docked one demerit point for his celebrations in dismissing England captain Joe Root on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

Rabada has also been fined 15% of his match fee having been "found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the third Test match against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday."