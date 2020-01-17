NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Rabada slammed by Holding, KP after celebration ban

2020-01-17 14:04
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Related Links

Port Elizabeth - Kagiso Rabada was criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday after incurring a ban which will put him out of the fourth and final Test against England in Johannesburg next week.

The South Africa fast bowler pleaded guilty to a level one breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct because of the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday. 

He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. As it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of next week's fourth Test in Johannesburg.

"He has to learn," said Holding, who was commentating for SuperSport television.

"You can't keep making the same mistakes. He has to remember he is damaging his team. South Africa without Rabada at the Wanderers - that's a big blow."

After bowling Root, Rabada charged down the pitch before celebrating with fists clenched almost within touching distance of the England captain.

Rabada pleaded guilty to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal".

Fellow commentator Pietersen said the way Rabada got close to batsmen after dismissing them was unacceptable. 

"He shouldn't be celebrating in a batsman's personal space," he said, adding Rabada had behaved in a similar way after dismissing Zak Crawley during the second Test in Cape Town.

"I feel sorry for (South African captain) Faf du Plessis and (coach) Mark Boucher," said Pietersen. "South Africa are going to miss their strike bowler at the Wanderers."

However, former England captain Nasser Hussain defended Rabada.

"Cricket has shot itself in the foot," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"Was there any physical contact? Was there any sledging? A bowler showed some emotion.

"I don't think he made a mistake yesterday. He was foolish for someone on three demerit points to do that. I think we're sanitising the game if we can't have anything like that." 

He said fans who had bought tickets to see Rabada bowl in the fourth Test would feal cheated.

Another ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan also backed the South African bowler.

"Rabada getting a one game ban for celebrating taking the wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers..." he tweeted.

"Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicket and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ..."

Kagiso Rabada

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  port elizabeth  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rabada banned for Wanderers Test after Root celebration Proteas explain Rabada new ball snub Cricket's 'end of innocence': Cronje's Centurion fix, 20 years on Rabada slammed by Holding, KP after celebration ban Bavuma makes massive Proteas statement with first-class best
Anderson draws qualifier in Australian Open Round 1 Bulls' creative plan to plug Jesse gap Kolisi at No 8 as Stormers name teams to face Kings, Sharks Chiefs' 50th anniversary kit sold out Sharks expect 'unforgiving' clash against Stormers

Fixtures
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Tuesday, 04 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 