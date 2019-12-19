NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Rabada: Pointless Proteas 'look quite bad' in Test Championship standings

2019-12-19 18:43
Kagiso Rabada (Getty)
Kagiso Rabada (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada admitted that South Africa's position on the ICC World Test Championship "looks quite bad."

The Proteas are currently pointless in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings alongside the West Indies and Bangladesh.

India lead the championship with 360 points, which included their 3-0 whitewash over the Proteas in October.

Rabada, who is currently gearing up for the first of three Test matches against England, admitted that South Africa's position on the ICC standings has put pressure on the team.

"The ICC World Test Championship can put unnecessary pressure on us right now," said Rabada at Centurion on Thursday.

"I don't think we should really be looking at that. Yes we don't have any points and it does look quite bad but I think that if we can just focus on what we want to do that should look after itself."

Rabada admitted that the Proteas need to play catch up but that the Proteas need to focus on their performance on the field.

"We haven't really been thinking about it but when you do think about where we are on the table, it can get you in a mindset where you feel that we need to catch up on a lot of things," he said.

"At the moment, we just need to focus on the product and the by product will look after itself."

The top two teams at the end of the World Test Championship league will play the final in England in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test champions.

Latest ICC World Test Championship standings:

1. India (Played 7, Won 7) - 360 points

2. Australia (Played 8, Won 5, Drawn 1, Lost 2) - 216

3. Sri Lanka (Played 3, Won 1, Drawn 1, Lost 1) - 80 

4. New Zealand (Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2) - 60 

5. England (Played 5, Won 2, Drawn 1, Lost 2) - 56

6. Pakistan (Played 3, Drawn 1, Lost 2) - 20

7. West Indies (Played 2, Lost 2) - 0

8. Bangladesh (Played 2, Lost 2) - 0

9. South Africa (Played 3, Lost 3) - 0

The Proteas take on England in the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day with the first ball due to be delivered at 10:00.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions) 

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Morris fetches staggering R20m at IPL auction, Steyn snapped up by RCB Plumtree 1 of 3 All Blacks assistants unveiled Beast decides on next career move, heads to USA Privatisation the way forward for SA's franchises - Fleck Smith 'very much aware' of CSA transformation importance
Fleck: SA Rugby top brass deserve credit for World Cup win Els joins star-studded field in controversial Saudi event All Blacks legend McCaw calls for stop-clock at scrums Miller set for BBL debut with Hobart Hurricanes Hurricanes confirm Plumtree's succesor

Fixtures
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 