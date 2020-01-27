Proteas slapped with slow over-rate fine in final Test against England

Cape Town - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has slapped the Proteas with a fine as well as docked them World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test match against England at the Wanderers.

South Africa lost the match by 191 runs as England claimed the four match series, 3-1.

Match referee Andy Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe international, docked South Africa 60 percent of their match fee for the Test as well as penalising them six ICC World Test Championship points for their tardiness.

With time allowances taking into consideration, the Proteas were deemed three overs short of the target over-rate as set by the ICC.

South Africa and England now will face-off in a One Day Series starting in Cape Town at Newlands on February 4.

