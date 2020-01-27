NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Proteas slapped with slow over-rate fine in final Test against England

2020-01-27 18:49
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has slapped the Proteas with a fine as well as docked them World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test match against England at the Wanderers.

South Africa lost the match by 191 runs as England claimed the four match series, 3-1. 

Match referee Andy Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe international, docked South Africa 60 percent of their match fee for the Test as well as penalising them six ICC World Test Championship points for their tardiness. 

With time allowances taking into consideration, the Proteas were deemed three overs short of the target over-rate as set by the ICC.

South Africa and England now will face-off in a One Day Series starting in Cape Town at Newlands on February 4.

- Compiled by Craig Taylor

england  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Tuesday, 04 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 13:00
Friday, 07 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 13:00
