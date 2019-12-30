NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Proteas skipper Faf criticises 'Big 3' move

2019-12-30 11:52
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Centurion - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis believes cricket needs more, not fewer, elite nations following his side's 107-run win in the first Test against England on Sunday.

Speaking after South Africa's win in Centurion, Du Plessis was asked his opinion about plans for an annual 'Super Series' of one-day games, involving the so-called 'Big Three' of India, Australia and England, with one other country to be invited on a revolving basis.

"The last year or so you can see what's going on in terms of the big three countries," he said.

"There's a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It's probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can."

READ | Faf: Trust in new CSA structure has helped Proteas

Du Plessis pointed out that there was inequality of fixtures, especially in Test cricket, with new Test nations such as Ireland and Afghanistan struggling to get fixtures.

"There's a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they're actually playing less," he said.

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Nicholas Dlamini issues statement after surgery 'goes well' Proteas: Understated Pretorius shows value of Test all-rounder Archer ignited spark in 'team of fighters' Proteas Proteas skipper Faf criticises 'Big 3' move Proteas quicks come to the party to down England at Centurion
'Gutted' Murray out of Australian Open Australia's Siddle announces international retirement PICTURE | Dlamini out of surgery, humbled by support All Blacks star Barrett removed from MCG WATCH | Djokovic and Ronaldo train together in Dubai

Fixtures
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 