England in SA

Proteas name unchanged squad for final 2 Tests

2020-01-10 13:58
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the Proteas Test squad will go unchanged ahead of the remaining two of the four-match series against England.

The third fixture takes place next week Thursday, January 16 at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, followed by the final match at the Wanderers from January 24. 

The series is evenly poised at one-all after the visitors won the New Year’s Test match by 189 runs at Newlands earlier this week. The result followed South Africa’s series-opening victory by 107 runs in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park. 

The starting XI from the Newlands Test along with Dane Paterson will travel to Port Elizabeth, while the rest of the players will remain with their franchise teams to play in the CSA Domestic Four-Day series.

The selection panel are placing an emphasis on the importance of game time for non-starting players and prefer that they are available to their teams to help boost the competition. They will join the national team if and when required.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors).

- Cricket South Africa

Fixtures
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
