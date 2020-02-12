NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Proteas hold their nerve to win 1st T20 humdinger against England

2020-02-12 21:38
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Lungi Ngidi bowled a match-winning death spell of 3/10 in two overs to earn the Proteas a one-run victory over England in the opening  T20 International at Buffalo Park, East London.

SCORECARD | Proteas v England, 1st T20 

England had looked home and dry when they went into the last six overs needing 50 off 36 balls with 8 wickets in hand but they crumbled badly in the closing overs as Man of the Match Ngidi finished with 3/30, which included the responsibility of having to defend five runs in the final over to prevent a super over and he did exactly that.

Beuran Hendricks who bowled exclusively at the death also played his part with 2/33 in 3 overs while there were also two wickets for Andile Phehlukwayo.

England had bowled equally well at the death of the South African innings, notably by Chris Jordan and Mark Wood as the home side were restricted to 49 in their last six overs.

At one stage the Proteas looked as though they might get a lot closer to 200 than their final total of 178 after Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma put on 48 for the first wicket off only 26 balls and then Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen a further 63 for the second wicket in 40 balls.

But the England spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid again slowed things down with returns of 1/22 and 1/23 respectively.

The start of the England innings followed much the same pattern with Jason Roy smashing top score of the match of 70 off 38 balls (7 fours and 3 sixes).

Eoin Morgan consolidate for England with the second half-century of the match (52 off 34 balls, 7 fours and a six) but it was his dismissal by Hendricks, preceded by Ngidi’s dismissal of Ben Stokes that finally swung the game South Africa’s way.

It was the third time South Africa have won a match by one run.

Interestingly, the teams level at 68/1 after the six power play overs and again at 128 after 14 although the Proteas had lost three wickets at that stage to England’s two.

- Cricket SA

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi hit an act of cowardly thuggery - Kiwi scribe Naas offers solution to Damian's goal-kicking woes SA Rugby president: Hands off Rassie! All Blacks coach: We need the Boks FEEL GOOD | Homeless caddie qualifies for Sunshine Senior Tour
Drotske wants to see Boks stay south Maxwell ruled out of Australia's tour to SA Tiger weighs in on golf's distance dilemma Anderson suffers early New York Open exit WTA Future Stars to compete in SA in 2020

Fixtures
Friday, 14 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 18:00
Sunday, 16 February 2020
South Africa v England, Centurion 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 