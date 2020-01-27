NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Proteas go down in flames at Wanderers to lose 4th Test

2020-01-27 16:50
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Proteas offered some resilience in the form of Rassie van der Dussen's 98, but they fell comfortably short to lose the fourth Test against England by 191 runs at the Wanderers on Monday. 

It means they lose the four-match series 3-1

Set a near-impossible 466 for victory, South Africa were eventually dismissed for 274 in their second innings. 

There was, for the briefest moment, a glimmer of hope when Van der Dussen and skipper Faf du Plessis (35) put on a 92-run stand for the second wicket. 

When they both fell just before tea, though, the game was over as a contest. 

Du Plessis was bowled by a rough delivery that stayed low off Ben Stokes, while Van der Dussen fell agonisingly short of a maiden ton when he mistimed a drive straight to Stuart Broad at short cover. 

Quinton de Kock (39) and Temba Bavuma (27) then shared a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket, but Bavuma was out caught behind to a snorter from Broad.

De Kock was out hacking off Mark Wood, and the rest of the South African lower order crumbled. 

A three-match ODI series against England starts on February 4. 

