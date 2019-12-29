NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas call up replacement for injured Markram

2019-12-29 13:16
Keegan Petersen (Gallo)
Keegan Petersen (Gallo)
Centurion - Keegan Petersen has been named the replacement for injured Aiden Markram ahead of the Test match against England in Cape Town. 

Petersen has been called up to the Proteas squad after consistently good performances in the CSA Domestic Franchise Four-Day series over an extended period of time.

He capped off his fruitful season with an impressive 111 (240 balls, 12x4s) for the South Africa 'A' team against England in a friendly tour match building up to the Test series. 

The 26-year-old from Paarl has 88 First Class matches under the belt with 5 490 runs, a high score of 225 not out and an average of 40.66. 

Markram will go under the knife early this week after sustaining a fracture to his fourth left finger on Day Two of the current match taking place in Centurion. 

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Keegan Petersen (Knights), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

- Cricket South Africa media

