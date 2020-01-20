NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Pitiful Proteas fall to embarrassing defeat in PE

2020-01-20 11:52
Stuart Broad (Gallo)
Stuart Broad (Gallo)
Cape Town - South Africa have fallen to an embarrassing innings and 53-run defeat against England in the third Test at St George's Park. 

It means they are 2-1 down in the series with one Test in Johannesburg to play. 

SCOREBOARD: Proteas v England - 3rd Test

It was a nightmarish Test for the hosts, who started day five on 102/6, still 188 runs away from making England bat again. 

They were outplayed in every single department from start to finish, with massive questions now hovering over the make-up of the side for the fourth Test. 

It took just three balls for England to strike on Monday, with Stuart Broad drawing an inside edge from Vernon Philander (13 off 47) that cannoned into his pads before looping up to Ollie Pope at short midwicket. 

Kagiso Rabada (16 off 24) then offered a brief period of resistance before he misjudged a delivery from Mark Wood that he could only lob to Broad at mid-on. 

That saw England take two wickets in the opening half-hour of play as the inevitability of victory grew stronger. 

There was supposed to be a bit of rain around on Monday morning that would have been South Africa's only chance at saving the match, but instead the sun broke through the clouds as the English ran in with purpose. 

Anrich Nortje (5 off 19), the South African hero from the first innings, was then bowled by Dom Bess to become the 10th South African wicket to fall to spin. 

Keshav Maharaj (71 off 106) and Dane Paterson (39* off 40) gave the small St George's Park crowd something to celebrate in the form of an entertaining 99-run stand for the 10th wicket, but the contest was over when Maharaj was run out. 

South Africa were all out for 237. 

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

