England in SA

'Pink Day' epic SOLD OUT at the Wanderers against CWC champions

2020-02-01 14:32
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The popular Pink third ODI between the Proteas and England at the Wanderers this month has been sold out.

According to the Central Gauteng Lions press release, the stadium will be completely sold out with over 28 000 fans expected to #PitchUpInPink.

The Proteas will challenge ICC Cricket World Cup champions and world No 1 ranked team England in the mounthwater fixture.

The match will be played in aid of breast cancer awareness with all funds being allocated towards breast cancer research and the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital once again the beneficiary.

Over R1-million was raised from the last #PinkDay and over R5-million in the past five years.

The Proteas will wear all-pink in support and their performance has been outstanding as they've won seven of their eight Pink Day ODIs.

Last year, Pakistan crushed the Proteas with eight-wicket win in January to see the Proteas suffer their first defeat in pink.

The Proteas will look to bounce back this summer after suffering a 3-1 Test series defeat to England.

The first of three ODIs is expected to get underway on Tuesday at Newlands in Cape Town (13:00).

Proteas ODI squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne

England ODI squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Fixtures
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Tuesday, 04 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 13:00
Friday, 07 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 13:00
