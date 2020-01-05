NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Pietersen accepts honorary life membership at Newlands

2020-01-05 09:00
Kevin Pietersen (Getty Images)
Kevin Pietersen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African-born former England great, Kevin Pietersen, has accepted honorary life membership at the Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC).

SCORECARD | Proteas v England, 2nd Test - Day 3

The WPCC, which celebrated its 155th anniversary in 2019, offers a honorary life category of membership to "only the very finest Test cricketers from around the world".

In order to qualify, players need to have retired from the game.

Pietersen, 39, was born in Pietermaritzburg, before heading to England where he qualified to play for his adopted country thanks to his English mother.

Pietersen made his debut for England in 2005 and played his final Test in 2014.

In total, Pietersen played 104 Tests, scoring 8 181 runs at an average of 47.28. He also hit 23 centuries and took 10 wickets with is off-spin and 62 catches.

On Sunday, Pietersen took to his Instagram account to confirm his latest honour, writing: Fabulous lunch yesterday! I gladly accepted honorary life membership here at the Western Province Cricket Club. Newlands is the most wonderful ground and to join so many of the great names on this list, is quite a honour. THANK YOU!

Pietersen joins a select group of house-hold names as WPCC honorary members, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Botham, Graeme Smith, Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Jacques Kallis, Viv Richards, Gary Sobers, Don Bradman and Allan Border.

Pietersen is currently commentating on the ongoing second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands, the third day of which starts at 10:30.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    proteas  |  england in sa  |  kevin pietersen  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Marnus: Oz's 33-HOUR marathon man OPINION | Anger at Bavuma dropping is misplaced Proteas: Elgar accepts responsibility for 'brain fart' moment Proteas wilt as England roar back into contention at Newlands Proteas: Rassie’s tough day of learning
'Gutted' Murray out of Australian Open Australia's Siddle announces international retirement PICTURE | Dlamini out of surgery, humbled by support All Blacks star Barrett removed from MCG WATCH | Djokovic and Ronaldo train together in Dubai

Fixtures
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 