Pietersen accepts honorary life membership at Newlands

Cape Town - South African-born former England great, Kevin Pietersen, has accepted honorary life membership at the Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC).

The WPCC, which celebrated its 155th anniversary in 2019, offers a honorary life category of membership to "only the very finest Test cricketers from around the world".

In order to qualify, players need to have retired from the game.

Pietersen, 39, was born in Pietermaritzburg, before heading to England where he qualified to play for his adopted country thanks to his English mother.

Pietersen made his debut for England in 2005 and played his final Test in 2014.

In total, Pietersen played 104 Tests, scoring 8 181 runs at an average of 47.28. He also hit 23 centuries and took 10 wickets with is off-spin and 62 catches.

On Sunday, Pietersen took to his Instagram account to confirm his latest honour, writing: Fabulous lunch yesterday! I gladly accepted honorary life membership here at the Western Province Cricket Club. Newlands is the most wonderful ground and to join so many of the great names on this list, is quite a honour. THANK YOU!

Pietersen joins a select group of house-hold names as WPCC honorary members, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Botham, Graeme Smith, Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Jacques Kallis, Viv Richards, Gary Sobers, Don Bradman and Allan Border.

Pietersen is currently commentating on the ongoing second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands, the third day of which starts at 10:30.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley