England in SA

Philander cops fine for foul-mouthed outburst in final Test

2020-01-26 13:32
Vernon Philander
Vernon Philander (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Veteran Proteas fast bowler Veron Philander, playing in his final Test for South Africa, was fined 15% of his match fee by the ICC for the use of foul language.

With the Proteas struggling in the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers and with the visitors leading the four-match series 2-1, Philander breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident took place on Saturday when Philander used foul language when dismissing Jos Buttler, who himself had been fined by the ICC for a similar infringement at Newlands, incidentally while Philander was at the crease.

The news for the seamer didn't get any better on Sunday after he was dismissed early in the morning session as England bowled out South Africa for 183, a lead of lead of 217.

He was then forced to leave the field with a hamstring niggle as England looked to build on their lead.

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  vernon philander  |  cricket

 

