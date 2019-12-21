NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Paul Harris mentoring Maharaj prior to England Test series

2019-12-21 09:54
Paul Harris
Paul Harris (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas spinner Paul Harris has joined the South African team for the duration of the pre-series camp ahead of the three-match Test series against England.

The 41-year-old played 3 ODIs and 37 Tests for the Proteas between 2007 and 2011.

Harris is continuing his mentorship role with Proteas Test spinner Keshav Maharaj and will only assist leading up to the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Harris has been assisting Maharaj for "some time now".

READ | Faf admits off-field dramas took toll

In the past two weeks, a change in the Proteas' backroom staff as seen some old and new faces.

CSA interim Director of Cricket Graeme Smith appointed former team-mate and Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as the new head coach.

Boucher's appointment saw the inclusion of Proteas legend Jacques Kallis as batting consultant and former Proteas fast bowler Charl Langeveldt as the new bowling consultant.

Enoch Nkwe, who took over as the Proteas' team director in India, will remain in the side as Boucher's assistant, while former Proteas middle-order batsman Justin Ontong will remain fielding coach.

"For me it's about trying to add value where I can. Hopefully I can get into a situation where I can earn the players' trust over the next short while and they’ll have that confidence to come and chat to me," said Boucher on Friday.

"Langes (Langeveldt) coming back into the system again, he's been here before and he's got a good relationship with the players.

"Having a guy like Jacques Kallis, he's our most capped Test player and probably the greatest cricketer that's ever lived, that's invaluable experience. Even Paul Harris working with Keshav who he's mentored for a while to get Kesh's confidence back," said the former Proteas wicketkeeper batsman.

"Enoch has put structures in place which I'd be stupid to change because I do believe in the structures that he's put in. He's also been a mentor to so many of those players in the dressing room."

The Proteas take on England in the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day with the first ball due to be delivered at 10:00.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions) 

Proteas management:

Mark Boucher (head coach), Enoch Nkwe (assistant coach), Khomotso Masubelele (team manager), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Prasanna Agoram (performance analyst), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager), Zunaid Wadee (security manager), Jacques Kallis (batting consultant), Charl Langeveldt (bowling consultant)

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Giant Sharks lock wants to play like Bakkies Faf admits off-field dramas took toll England flank: Fans remember win over All Blacks, not Bok loss Blitzboks to face Kenya, England at Hamilton Sevens 2021 British & Irish Lions visit a departure from traditional tours
Blitzboks to face Kenya, England at Hamilton Sevens Bowling duo board plane to SA after England SOS England flank: Fans remember win over All Blacks, not Bok loss Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher Kevin Anderson wins top ATP award

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 