Paul Harris mentoring Maharaj prior to England Test series

Cape Town - Former Proteas spinner Paul Harris has joined the South African team for the duration of the pre-series camp ahead of the three-match Test series against England.

The 41-year-old played 3 ODIs and 37 Tests for the Proteas between 2007 and 2011.

Harris is continuing his mentorship role with Proteas Test spinner Keshav Maharaj and will only assist leading up to the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Harris has been assisting Maharaj for "some time now".

In the past two weeks, a change in the Proteas' backroom staff as seen some old and new faces.

CSA interim Director of Cricket Graeme Smith appointed former team-mate and Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as the new head coach.

Boucher's appointment saw the inclusion of Proteas legend Jacques Kallis as batting consultant and former Proteas fast bowler Charl Langeveldt as the new bowling consultant.

Enoch Nkwe, who took over as the Proteas' team director in India, will remain in the side as Boucher's assistant, while former Proteas middle-order batsman Justin Ontong will remain fielding coach.

"For me it's about trying to add value where I can. Hopefully I can get into a situation where I can earn the players' trust over the next short while and they’ll have that confidence to come and chat to me," said Boucher on Friday.

"Langes (Langeveldt) coming back into the system again, he's been here before and he's got a good relationship with the players.

"Having a guy like Jacques Kallis, he's our most capped Test player and probably the greatest cricketer that's ever lived, that's invaluable experience. Even Paul Harris working with Keshav who he's mentored for a while to get Kesh's confidence back," said the former Proteas wicketkeeper batsman.

"Enoch has put structures in place which I'd be stupid to change because I do believe in the structures that he's put in. He's also been a mentor to so many of those players in the dressing room."

The Proteas take on England in the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day with the first ball due to be delivered at 10:00.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

Proteas management:

Mark Boucher (head coach), Enoch Nkwe (assistant coach), Khomotso Masubelele (team manager), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Prasanna Agoram (performance analyst), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager), Zunaid Wadee (security manager), Jacques Kallis (batting consultant), Charl Langeveldt (bowling consultant)

- Compiled by Lynn Butler