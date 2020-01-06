NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Newlands salutes ice cream seller for 55 years of service

2020-01-06 12:55
Cape Town - Boeta Cassiem, who has been selling ice creams at Newlands for 55 years, has been lauded for his service.

Cassiem, well known at the ground for his quirky comments, is again hard at work in the ongoing Test between South Africa and England at the famous old ground.

"He has been selling ice creams at Newlands for 55 years, Boeta Cassiemwe salute you legend," a post from the ground's official Twitter account read.

Cassiem also featured on the big screen at Newlands over the weekend where it was said that he considered retiring, only to make an about-turn.

Fans and even a Proteas player chipped in with positive responses on Twitter.

Proteas bowler Beuran Hendricks wrote: "A lolly to make you Jolly. Boeta cassiem IS Newlands faithful."

Johann Gerber wrote: "Yep when I was a 8year old watching Adrian Kuiper, Lawrence Seeff play for Province he sold us our ice creams. Moving between the old scoreboard and the oaks. A great character at the cricket."

Edden Kift added: "'A sucker to make you wakker' & 'Keep the change'. An institution. Can't believe he is still going....WOW!"

Eben Geldenhuys wrote: "Awesome... He was there when my Dad took me to Newlands and also years later when I had the chance to take my son. 3 generations bought his ice-cream and heard his familiar chant."

Mark Stoffels said: "Boeta Cassiem & Table Mountain backdrop go hand in hand with Newlands! Kelvin Grove End  sorry .....  Cassiem’s End"

