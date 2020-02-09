Miller, De Kock give Proteas fighting chance at 'Pink Day'

Johannesburg - England leg-spinner Adil Rashid took three wickets as South Africa were restricted to 256 for seven after being sent in to bat in the third and final one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Rashid, playing in his 100th one-day international but in his only appearance in the series, took three for 51, including the key wickets of Temba Bavuma and South African captain Quinton de Kock, who made 69.

It was tough going for South Africa, although David Miller lifted their hopes with some powerful hitting in making 69 not out off 53 balls, dominating an unbeaten eighth wicket stand of 52 off 32 balls at the end of the innings.

Miller hit four sixes and four fours.

England opening bowlers Tom Curran and new cap Saqib Mahmood both gained early movement off a pitch which had been under cover all day on Saturday because of heavy rain, while the spinners gained some turn.

Slow bowlers seldom feature at the Wanderers, with its short boundaries, but spin accounted for 27 overs, including 17 in tandem between Rashid and off-spinner Moeen Ali, with the latter returning to action for the first time since June.

Ali bowled Rassie van der Dussen, who in the previous over had been given out leg before wicket first ball to Rashid, immediately after Bavuma had seemingly wasted a review, also after being given out lbw.

But because the Ultra Edge technology had failed, Van der Dussen was able to seek a review which showed the ball was missing his leg stump.

The batsman made only five before he was out.

South Africa hold an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the series after the second match in Durban was rained off on Friday.