NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Kallis: Proteas will look to target under-fire Root

2019-12-21 12:08
Jacques Kallis
Jacques Kallis (PA/Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Jacques Kallis says South Africa will target under-pressure England captain Joe Root during the upcoming Test series.

Root has struggled with the bat this year as England failed to regain the Ashes and were beaten in New Zealand, although he finally found his form with a double hundred in Hamilton.

Kallis, who has joined South Africa's backroom team as a batting consultant, admits the hosts will single out Root in a bid to heighten the scrutiny surrounding his captaincy.

"He's under a bit of pressure but every captain goes through that," Kallis told a press conference.

"They've kept him as captain so they obviously believe in him. We'll certainly try to keep the pressure on him, and on England.

"It's probably an area we will try and target and make sure we put as much pressure on him, but he's a world-class player so just because he's under pressure doesn't mean he's not going to have a good series.

"No doubt he will be up for a big fight and he'll want to turn it round. We have to make sure we are on the ball against him."

Kallis has linked up with old team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, who have been appointed South Africa interim team director and head coach respectively.

The 44-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in history, and he believes England's Ben Stokes is capable of reaching similar heights.

"He's certainly got the talent to," added Kallis. "I suppose it's up to him how hungry he is and how far he wants to take his game.

"The one thing that's been good is that he's done it in a lot of formats and now he's doing it in Test cricket as well, which is very pleasing to watch - it's always nice seeing all-rounders come through.

"He'll be a key player for them and we will have good strong plans against him with both bat and ball."

- TeamTalk Media

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  jacques kallis  |  joe root  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Giant Sharks lock wants to play like Bakkies Faf admits off-field dramas took toll 2021 British & Irish Lions visit a departure from traditional tours Blitzboks to face Kenya, England at Hamilton Sevens England flank: Fans remember win over All Blacks, not Bok loss
Blitzboks to face Kenya, England at Hamilton Sevens Bowling duo board plane to SA after England SOS England flank: Fans remember win over All Blacks, not Bok loss Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher Kevin Anderson wins top ATP award

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 