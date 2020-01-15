Hamza seeks balance in bid to make No 3 slot his own

Cape
Town - Listening to Proteas batting
coach Jacques
Kallis during the second Test against England at Newlands,
there were strong suggestions that an international debut was not too far away
for Keegan Petersen.
The highly-rated 26-year-old was
called up to the squad following an injury to Aiden Markram after the first
Test at Centurion, but that slot naturally went to specialist opener Pieter
Malan for Cape Town.
Petersen was the only player in
the squad not sent back to his franchise that week, instead spending time with
Kallis in the Newlands nets as the Proteas fell to a series-levelling 189-run
loss late on day five.
"He's keen to spend time in
the middle and no doubt he is going to get a lot of runs going forward,"
Kallis said during that Test.
If Petersen does get his chance,
it is likely to come at No 3 where another promising youngster in the form of
24-year-old Zubayr Hamza is trying to find his feet in Proteas
whites.
Hamza has just four Tests to his
name since debuting against Pakistan last January and he has displayed strong signs
of possessing the ingredients to be a serious player at this level.
His knock of 62 in the
first-innings of a losing cause against India in Ranchi in September was
considered a breakthrough moment. The Proteas were skittled for 162 that
day, but Hamza showed courage in abundance against the Indian spin machine,
carving out 10 boundaries and hitting a six in a positive 79-ball stay at the
crease.
Then, on Boxing Day, Hamza looked
to be in sublime touch for 39, with his cover driving and off-side play in
general drawing 'oohs' and 'aahs' from the SuperSport Park crowd.
It was another reminder of Hamza's
undeniable talent, but also a reminder that constant concentration is paramount
at this level.
Scores of 4, 5 and 18 have
followed in the series and now Hamza goes into the third Test in Port Elizabeth
in need of a telling contribution.
He is, of course, currently
batting in the No 3 position that was occupied by the mighty Hashim Amla in
107 of his 124 Test matches at an average of just under 50.
Those are big shoes to fill, but
the Proteas are looking for somebody to make the position their own in this
new-look, largely inexperienced top order.
"Yes, it's a tough position
to bat in, but I've batted domestically in that position for the past couple of
seasons and as much as I'm trying to make it my own, I'm also learning and
adapting as soon as I can," Hamza told media in PE on Tuesday.
"It's the highest level, so
there is always going to be a difference between where you're coming from and
where you are at the moment."
Learning on the job is far from
ideal, but Hamza has received backing from coach Mark Boucher to not get
discouraged when he fails. For Hamza, Test cricket is quickly becoming about
key decision making, and that is where he wants to improve sooner rather than
later.
"I think the issue is trying
to find the balance and that is when the tough part comes in," he said.
"It's about batting time,
but also you can take the game away from the opposition batting at No 3. If I
can find that balance, then I think I'll do well.
"It's just about backing
your decision in the middle. If a ball comes at you, you can be stuck between
defence and blocking out a day's play, but usually that ball you'd end up
hitting for four or six.
"It's about clinical and
backing your decision at that specific moment ... that was kind of our downfall
in the last Test."
Petersen, meanwhile, is back with
the Knights this week and he scored 45 in his side's first-innings against the
Warriors on Tuesday.
For now, the opportunity to be
South Africa's Test No 3 for years to come lies with Hamza.
Play
on Thursday starts at 10:00.