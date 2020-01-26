Fifer for Hendricks but England build huge lead

Cape Town - England will go into day four of the fourth and final Test match against South Africa with the hosts needing 466 runs to win the match after they chose not to follow on and bat again on Sunday.

They ended the day on 248 all out after bowling out South Africa for 183 in their first innings with only Quinton de Kock (76) showing any real fight for the home side.

And while England will acknowledge that their lead puts the game out of sight of South Africa, the Proteas bowling attack will be pleased with their fightback in the English second innings.

That was led by left-arm seamer, Beuran Hendricks who picked up 5/64. He was ably supported by Anrich Norte 2/61 and Dwayne Pretorius 2/87.

England skipper, Joe Root top-scored for the visitors with 58.

The Proteas were dealt an early blow in the English innings when Vernon Philander, in his final test, left the field with a hamstring niggle. He didn't return for the rest of the innings.

Play on Monday gets underway at 10:00.