NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Fifer for Hendricks but England build huge lead

2020-01-26 17:59
Beuran Hendricks
Beuran Hendricks (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - England will go into day four of the fourth and final Test match against South Africa with the hosts needing 466 runs to win the match after they chose not to follow on and bat again on Sunday.

They ended the day on 248 all out after bowling out South Africa for 183 in their first innings with only Quinton de Kock (76) showing any real fight for the home side.

And while England will acknowledge that their lead puts the game out of sight of South Africa, the Proteas bowling attack will be pleased with their fightback in the English second innings.

That was led by left-arm seamer, Beuran Hendricks who picked up 5/64. He was ably supported by Anrich Norte 2/61 and Dwayne Pretorius 2/87.

England skipper, Joe Root top-scored for the visitors with 58. 

The Proteas were dealt an early blow in the English innings when Vernon Philander, in his final test, left the field with a hamstring niggle. He didn't return for the rest of the innings.

Play on Monday gets underway at 10:00.

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  beuran hendricks  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Philander cops fine for foul-mouthed outburst in final Test Proteas in tatters as England close in on Wanderers win SA sinking … but scrapper Nortje shifts to A-tier Paralysed ex-rugby player to tackle East London Half Ironman Coco Gauff (15) exits Australian Open in tears
Pieter-Steph scoops SA Rugby Player of the Year award Klaasen's Australian Open bid over Stormers name 45-man Super Rugby squad 'Not cool', but Serena vows to continue 24th Slam quest 'I'm cried out' - Wozniacki ends career with Australia defeat

Fixtures
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Tuesday, 04 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 13:00
Friday, 07 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 