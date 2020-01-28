Faf won't make emotional decision over future

Cape
Town - Proteas Test
captain Faf du
Plessis says he will not make any emotional decisions over
his international future.
The 35-year-old has been firmly
under the microscope over the last few weeks with the Proteas falling to a 3-1
series loss to England over four Tests.
Along the way, Du Plessis has
struggled for form with the bat while his captaincy and field placing have also
come under scrutiny.
During an 82-run stand for
England's 10th wicket in their first innings of the fourth Test at the
Wanderers, for example, Du Plessis went on the defensive and had almost the
entire field camped on the boundary in a moment that raised eyebrows.
The Proteas only have two Tests
in the West Indies remaining in 2020 and a possible change at the helm has been
a strong talking point.
"It feels like you've been
pushing me that way the last while," Du Plessis told media in Johannesburg
when asked, again, about a potential retirement from either the captaincy or
the format as a whole.
"Like I've said to you guys
so many times, you don't make decisions like this when you're emotional or
disappointed or anything like that.
"I know that right now the
results don't look good and certainly from a personal point of view my results
this series have been well below par. In order for us to compete as a batting
line-up, you need your big players to stand up."
Du Plessis' ODI future is also
unclear after captaining the side to 7th place at last year's World Cup and he
is not included in a 15-man squad for three matches against England starting
early next month.
He is, however, expected to be
named in the T20 squad that will follow and has previously identified this
year's T20 World Cup in Australia as a possible international swansong.
"For me it's just a bit of
time off now to get away from cricket and all the noise," he added.
"Freshen up, then come back
for the T20s which will obviously be a full-strength English team and a full
strength South African team."
On the criticisms over his
captaincy, Du Plessis said he understood where the frustrations were coming
from.
"It's very easy to captain
when guys can bowl to a plan, but if they don't bowl to the plan then you look
like the guy who is doing it wrong," he said.
"I wish that I was so
powerful that I could change it, but as captain you can't.
"I don't see it as a
reflection of tactically getting it wrong, I see it as a reflection of the
performance of the team.
"People want answers when
the team is not doing well, and they look to your captain and coach
first."
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard