NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Faf opposed to idea of 4-day Test cricket

2020-01-07 21:18
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (AFP)
Related Links

Lynn Butler - Newlands

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis says that he is opposed to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) proposal to cut Test matches from five days to four.

It is widely known that the ICC could decide to shorten the length of Test matches from 2023 onwards and Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a press release on Tuesday stated that they were in full support the move.

READ | CSA fully behind shift to 4-day Test cricket

However, Du Plessis had other opinions on the matter calling for Test cricket matches to remain five days long.

"My opinion is that I'm a fan of Test cricket going on for five days," Du Plessis told reporters in Cape Town after his side had lost the second Test to England.

"The great draws of the game have gone to five days. I understand that a lot of money is being burned on the fifth day, because so many Test matches are not going five days. There'll always be an opinion on both and people will sit 50/50 on it.

"I'm still a purest of the game because I've been a part of some great draws that have gone five days. And today is no different, there would definitely not have been a result (in Cape Town) on four days on this wicket," said Du Plessis.

"Yes, not many matches go on to five days. When you've got a shattered Ben Stokes running in towards the end of the day after a long spell and we're just trying to survive that, for me, is what makes the extra day so special."

England captain Root noted his displeasure at the ICC proposal after England won on Day 5 of the second Test in Cape Town by 189 runs.

"I like five-day Test cricket, I might get in trouble for that," said Root on Tuesday.

The ICC approved South Africa to host a once off four-day Test match against Zimbabwe in 2017, which the Proteas won.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also opposed to the notion of four-day Test matches, saying that it isn't "fair to the purest format of the game".

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar adamant he got no edge after controversial dismissal Ex-Bok loosie closes in on deal at Lions England down Proteas in Newlands thriller to level series Ex-Aussie coach takes break from social media after 'vile' hack Super Rugby: Hooker exodus alarm bells for SA teams
'Harry the Newlands Hadeda' takes social media by storm Super Rugby: SA conference to lack SA winner … again? Grandfather's bets pay off for Sibley from beyond the grave CSA fully behind shift to 4-day Test cricket England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour

Fixtures
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 