Faf: It felt like we were playing an away game

Cape
Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says
it felt like his side was playing an away game in the second Test against England at Newlands.
The dramatic contest was settled
deep into the final session of day five on Tuesday when a Ben Stokes-inspired
England knocked off the South African lower order to claim a 189-run win and
level the four-match series 1-1.
While the crowd numbers were
impressive throughout the match, there could be no denying that most of the
spectators were English and the celebrations that followed the win confirmed as
much.
The famed Barmy Army were vocal
all Test while English flags were draped around the stadium.
Du Plessis had joked in the
build-up to the game, referring to Newlands as the 'Home of Cricket', but he
confirmed after the match that playing in front of so much passionate English
support had been a strange feeling.
"It wasn't disappointing, but
it was incredible to see the support for the English fans," Du Plessis
said.
"You could see towards the
end of the day how much that helped them. It did feel like we played in England
... that's how it felt.
"You have to take your hats
off to the crowd. They've obviously got a bit of energy from a few beers to
keep them going, but to do it for so long is incredible.
"You would have heard people
saying a few times that it's like a 12th man when a crowd is like that and
today was no different.
"It carried them through a
hot day when it was tough in the field and you could see the energy that they
were taking from the crowd. No doubt it helped them quite a bit."
With Monday and Tuesday being the
first days back at work after the festive season for many South Africans, the
English support contributed almost solely to the crowd numbers on days four and
five.
"They love coming to Cape
Town. It's one of the best tourist places in the world, so you don't blame
them," Du Plessis added.
"On top of that, you get to watch
at one of the best grounds in the world as well.
"Next time, hopefully we can
put a block on the amount of tickets we give away."
The
series will now move to Port Elizabeth where the third Test starts on January
16.