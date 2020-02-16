NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

England to stick with Buttler as opener in T20I decider

2020-02-16 12:32
Jos Buttler (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - England will persist with Jos Buttler as opener for Sunday's T20I decider against the Proteas in Centurion.

Buttler has partnered Jason Roy at the top of the order at East London and Durban but his recent lean spell in Tests has transferred to T20s and scores of 15 and two has led to speculation he could drop down to five or six.

There is a growing clamour for Jonny Bairstow to be bumped up one place so he and Roy can attempt a double act that has proven hugely successful in one-day internationals, where the pair have 11 century partnerships in 35 innings.

Their average of 67.51 is the highest from any opening combination with more than 1,000 ODI runs together but England will resist the temptation to unite the pair, keeping faith with Buttler.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to make a half-century in any format this winter but three of his seven T20 fifties have come as an opener and he averages 40.14 there with a phenomenal strike rate of 156.98.

England captain Eoin Morgan is convinced the top-three in its current guise is the best option for England, whose dramatic two-run victory over the Proteas at Durban set up a winner-takes-all clash this weekend.

When asked whether he was contemplating moving Buttler down the order, Morgan replied: "Not for Sunday, definitely not.

"Jos is one of our greatest white-ball cricketers, as a batsman, never mind with the gloves.

"We believe him, Jason and Jonny are our top-three at the moment, moving forward."

Buttler's reputation as an outstanding 'finisher' in limited-overs cricket has been well-established but Moeen Ali believes his team-mate is more than capable of thriving wherever he bats.

Moeen said: "The lucky thing is that we can change it and we'd be just as strong or even stronger.

"Jos is brilliant at number five but he's also brilliant when he opens. So sometimes when he bats at five and plays the way he does, people say he could open and bat like that and bat for longer.

"Jos is one of our best finishers but we as a five, six, seven, eight have to get better as well. We can't just rely on him. If he comes off at the top, we win the game in 10 overs."

With England steadfast about where Buttler will bat at Supersport Park, Dawid Malan is once again likely to miss out despite averaging 57.25 with a strike-rate of 156.31 in nine T20 internationals.

Pressure is on Joe Denly's shoulders after the Kent batsman was dismissed for one on Friday evening, the seventh time in 11 T20 innings for England where he has failed to make it to double figures.

However, England could be unchanged for the third game in a row as they target a fifth successive bilateral T20 series victory to lay down a marker for this year's World Cup in Australia.

- TEAMTalk Media

Read more on:    england  |  new zealand  |  jos buttler  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stormers leave it to the death to down Lions in Ellis Park thriller Now Stormers’ foothold could strengthen further 5-try Hurricanes too strong for injury ravaged Sharks I am here to stay, stresses Semenya after comeback victory City face chaos after ban, says former star
Coetzee ready to juggle coaching and Tennis SA roles Springboks v Saracens unlikely to happen - report Stormers couldn't guarantee Harlequins-bound Louw game time IOC face 'big communications job' as coronavirus jitters hit Olympics Kobe tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Fixtures
Sunday, 16 February 2020
South Africa v England, Centurion 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 