England in SA

England fans drown out SA support at Newlands

2020-01-06 14:48
English fans at Newlands (Lloyd Burnard)
Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

Cape Town - In the build-up to the second Test against England at Newlands, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis made the joke of referring to the iconic South African venue as the 'Home of Cricket'. 

It went down a treat with the touring journalists. 

There is no doubt that Newlands, with its blue skies and mountain views, has earned a reputation as one of the world's most picturesque cricket venues and it ranks high up the list for many international players, past and present. 

It has also become South Africa's only option for their New Year's Test, with Cape Town consistently delivering packed out crowds for the weekend. 

The Proteas have a superb record at Newlands, having lost just one of their last 18 Tests at venue. 

Things are not going well for them currently, however, and they will have to do something seriously special to avoid defeat against Joe Root's men over the next two days. 

While all of the first three days of the Test were sold out, there were empty seats visible on Monday. 

One thing that has remained consistent, however, is the fact that there has been more English support since day one. 

On Monday, Sport24's Lloyd Burnard spent some time walking around the ground and capturing the English in full voice. 

Barmy Army

A member of England's Barmy Army ...

English flags (Lloyd Burnard)

English flags have been draped all around Newlands ...

