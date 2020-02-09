NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

England ask Proteas to bat in 3rd ODI at Wanderers

2020-02-09 09:38
Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan (PA/Supplied)
Related Links

Johannesburg - England won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

LIVE | Proteas v England, 3rd ODI

South Africa hold an unbeatable 1-0 lead after the second match in Durban was rained off on Friday.

Sunday's match was due to start in overcast conditions following heavy rain on Saturday. More rain was possible.

England captain Eoin Morgan said weather conditions were a factor in his decision and added: "It's a nice place to chase. It's difficult to defend with short boundaries."

One of the square boundaries is only 56 metres from the pitch.

England gave a one-day international debut to fast bowler Saqib Mahmood and brought spin bowlers Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid into a rejigged bowling attack.

"Saqib made his T20 debut in New Zealand (last November) and was very impressive," said Morgan.

South Africa brought back fast bowler Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin, who made his debut in Durban but did not get onto the field before the match was abandoned.

South African captain Quinton de Kock said he would have bowled if he had won the toss.

"It looks a good wicket. We'll have to bat well and then defend it," he said.

South Africa wore pink in the eighth 'Pink Day' to promote breast cancer awareness.

For the first time, the opposition wore specially-designed outfits with a pink shoulder trim.

"It's an amazing occasion, we're very lucky to be part of it," said Morgan.

Teams

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (captain, wicket-keeper), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Temba Bavuma, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 JJ Smuts, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Beuran Hendricks, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Lutho Sipamla, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Joe Denly, 6 Tom Banton, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Saqib Mahmood.

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks to join Six Nations - report Federer edges Nadal as Match in Africa sets new world record WATCH | Kolisi presents Federer with Springbok jersey at Match in Africa Stormers hold off scoreless Bulls in bruising Newlands battle Stormers expose Bulls' 'general' dilemma
Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship dates, venues confirmed EXCLUSIVE | James Dalton chats to Sport24 Federer would like to see revival of SA Open WATCH | SA hoping to be 'VAR-ready' in 2 years, says Jordaan Blitzboks get the luck of the draw in Los Angeles

Fixtures
Sunday, 09 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
South Africa v England, East London 18:00
Friday, 14 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 