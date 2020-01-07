NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Elgar adamant he got no edge after controversial dismissal

2020-01-07 06:24
Dean Elgar
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South African opening batsman Dean Elgar insisted that he was "very confident" he should not have been given out on Monday during the second Test against England at Newlands.

Scorecard: SA v England, 2nd Test

Elgar, who made 88 in the first innings, fell for 34 when he was given out caught behind by Jos Buttler off Joe Denly's occasional leg-spin, despite referring the decision.

"I wouldn't waste a referral knowing that I've nicked it. I don't play cricket like that," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I like to see myself as someone who takes their outs when they're definitely out.

"It's a bit of an emotional time when those kind of things happen. Obviously I had to simmer down and watching the footage, I could still say that I haven't hit it."

The left-hander pushed forward against Denly's delivery, with a faint 'spike' on UltraEdge enough for TV umpire Chris Gaffaney to uphold Paul Reiffel's on-field decision of out.

South Africa closed the fourth day in Cape Town on 126-2 in pursuit of a world-record 438 for victory, with England needing eight more wickets on Tuesday to level the series at 1-1.

"I'm going to reserve my comments because I don't want to get into trouble by the ICC, but as a player I can say that I'm very confident that I didn't nick it," added Elgar.

"Sometimes you have those things go your way and sometimes you don't.

"Unfortunately today, again I was feeling a million dollars, it just didn't work out for us. But saying that, we've still got guys in the shed."

Elgar was England batsman Denly's first Test victim.

