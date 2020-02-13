NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

De Kock urges Proteas to 'stay ruthless'

2020-02-13 21:40
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas captain Quinton de Kock has urged his side to 'stay ruthless' after winning the opening T20 against England in thrilling fashion at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday evening.

Some brutal shot-making from Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma at the top of the order ensured the Proteas posted a respectable 177.

It looked as if England were cruising to victory thanks to Jason Roy (70 off 37 balls) and captain Eoin Morgan (52 off 25 balls) as the visitors needed just seven runs off six balls.

But Lungi Ngidi produced a stunning final over, conceding just five runs as the Proteas sneaked home by a single run.

De Kock praised his bowling unit for sticking to the basics.

"It was very tight, but we knew halfway through the stage where we were as a bowling unit. We just made sure that if we kept to our basics and understood what to get done, that we could end up winning this anyway. We understood also as team that here in East London the wicket starts getting tough to bat on in the last five overs, so we just held on and great to see that the boys fought back so well," De Kock told SACricketMag.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper, captaining the side for the first time in a T20I series, insists he remained calm throughout despite the nail-biting finish.

"I was still calm. I knew what needed to be done - win or lose, it is something that you can control. Just the way we went about it pleased me and I knew if we were going to do that then we will win anyway," said De Kock.

Bavuma was promoted up the order to open the batting and it was a decision that was vindicated as the Langa-born batsman struck a quickfire 43 off 27 balls.

De Kock was full of praise for his opening partner.

"Temba batted really well. He has worked really hard during the Mzansi League, and now coming back for the Proteas, and he has done really well for us. It is great to see him play like this at the moment," said the Proteas skipper.

The captain quickly turned his focus to the second T20 international in Durban on Friday and believes it is imperative that his side do not take their foot off the gas and continue to go for the jugular.

"It is really important that we stay ruthless during this whole series and that we make sure we keep doing the right things. Hopefully we can get a series win in the next game," concluded the swashbuckling left-hander.

- TeamTalk Media

Read more on:    proteas  |  quinton de kock  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi hit an act of cowardly thuggery - Kiwi scribe Proteas: Lungi's leap back to forefront Sharks lose Bosch for Hurricanes, Chamberlain starts at No 10 Springboks' future in Six Nations AND Rugby Championship? Jantjies out as Masimla starts at No 9 for Stormers
Drotske wants to see Boks stay south Maxwell ruled out of Australia's tour to SA Tiger weighs in on golf's distance dilemma Anderson suffers early New York Open exit WTA Future Stars to compete in SA in 2020

Fixtures
Friday, 14 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 18:00
Sunday, 16 February 2020
South Africa v England, Centurion 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 