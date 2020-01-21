NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

De Kock replaces Du Plessis as Proteas ODI captain

2020-01-21 15:10
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Quinton de Kock has been named as the new ODI captain of the Proteas, replacing Faf du Plessis for the upcoming England series.

Du Plessis was largely expected to step away from the format following the Proteas' poor showing at the 2019 World Cup, and while no indication has been given on his future, he was not included in the 15-man squad for the series that was released on Tuesday. 

"We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become. Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicket-keeper batsmen in the world," CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

"He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart. We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can take the team forward into the future and produce results that South Africans the world over can be very proud of.

"We wish him the very best in this new role and look forward to watching him make his mark in this series against the World Cup Champions."

Smith and the Proteas brains trust have also included five uncapped players in the squad in the form of Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne. 

"We are really pleased with the squad we have selected, it is a good indication of the depth that we have in the country," said acting selection convenor Linda Zondi.

"The road towards the 2023 Cricket World Cup starts now and we want players doing well in our domestic structures to see the rewards of the hard work that they have put in.

"The pool that we build going forward is going to be vital in the selection of that 2023 World Cup squad but also without looking too far ahead, we are confident that we have players that will make South Africa proud in this ODI series against a confident England team."

Proteas ODI squad for England:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne

