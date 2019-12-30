NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

De Kock, Philander rise in ICC Test rankings

2019-12-30 14:32
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken into the Top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings following South Africa's win in the first Test at Centurion on Sunday.

De Kock, who was also named man-of-the-match, scored 95 and 34 as he helped the Proteas to a 107-run victory against England.

His performance in Pretoria saw him advance eight places - to reach the 10th position.

South African-born Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne moved up one place to career-best fourth position after his 63 and 19 in the Melbourne Test against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada slipped one position in the Test bowler rankings despite taking 3/68 and 4/103 in Pretoria.

He will end 2019 in third place behind Australia's Pat Cummins and Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner.

Rabada was No 1 for 44 days after starting 2019 in top position.

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander moved up three places to fifth position in the bowling rankings after his contributions with ball of 4/16 and 0/35.

Philander announced his retirement from international cricket following the four-match Test series against England.

The second Test at Newlands is scheduled to get under way on Friday, January 3.

ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 928

2. Steve Smith (AUS) - 911

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 822

4. Marcus Labuschagne (AUS) - 805

5. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 791

6. Babar Azam (PAK) - 767

7. David Warner (AUS) - 759

7. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 759

9. Joe Root (ENG) - 754

10. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 712

Bowlers 

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 902

2. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 859

3. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 832

4. Jason Holder (WI) - 830

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 800

6. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 794

7. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 790

8. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 777

9. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 772

10. Mohammed Shami (IND) - 771

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Nicholas Dlamini issues statement after surgery 'goes well' Proteas skipper Faf criticises 'Big 3' move Archer ignited spark in 'team of fighters' Proteas Proteas: Understated Pretorius shows value of Test all-rounder Malan to debut at Newlands, question marks remain over Bavuma
'Gutted' Murray out of Australian Open Australia's Siddle announces international retirement PICTURE | Dlamini out of surgery, humbled by support All Blacks star Barrett removed from MCG WATCH | Djokovic and Ronaldo train together in Dubai

Fixtures
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 