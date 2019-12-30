De Kock, Philander rise in ICC Test rankings

Cape Town - Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken into the Top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings following South Africa's win in the first Test at Centurion on Sunday.

De Kock, who was also named man-of-the-match, scored 95 and 34 as he helped the Proteas to a 107-run victory against England.

His performance in Pretoria saw him advance eight places - to reach the 10th position.

South African-born Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne moved up one place to career-best fourth position after his 63 and 19 in the Melbourne Test against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada slipped one position in the Test bowler rankings despite taking 3/68 and 4/103 in Pretoria.

He will end 2019 in third place behind Australia's Pat Cummins and Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner.

Rabada was No 1 for 44 days after starting 2019 in top position.

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander moved up three places to fifth position in the bowling rankings after his contributions with ball of 4/16 and 0/35.

Philander announced his retirement from international cricket following the four-match Test series against England.

The second Test at Newlands is scheduled to get under way on Friday, January 3.



ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 928

2. Steve Smith (AUS) - 911

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 822

4. Marcus Labuschagne (AUS) - 805

5. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 791

6. Babar Azam (PAK) - 767

7. David Warner (AUS) - 759

7. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 759

9. Joe Root (ENG) - 754

10. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 712

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 902

2. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 859

3. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 832

4. Jason Holder (WI) - 830

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 800

6. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 794

7. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 790

8. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 777

9. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 772

10. Mohammed Shami (IND) - 771

- Compiled by Lynn Butler