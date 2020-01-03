NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

CONFIRMED: Proteas' new Thunderbolt Kid

2020-01-03 18:48
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - There was much to admire about the cohesive, collective aspect of South Africa's attack on day one of the second Test against England at Newlands on Friday.

Having lost an important toss on a pitch where "bat first" seemed such an elementary call - Joe Root duly confirmed as much, unable to contain a simultaneous, delighted grin - the Proteas were always going to need a combination of patience, guile and some honest back-bending for success.

Well, they got them all ... and quite genuinely from every member of their well-balanced, five-strong arsenal.

The tourists, who got several batsmen seemingly settled promisingly for a while in conditions their former captain Nasser Hussain aptly described as "book in for bed and breakfast", were instead curtailed to the mediocrity of 262 for nine at stumps.

Yes, the English have boasted notably stronger post-isolation batting line-ups on paper at the famous ground but they will also know, nevertheless, that they really ought to have supped at something rather closer to 280 or 290 for five, simply based on how weighted the pitch seemed to have been in their favour.

Typified by the fact that Dwaine Pretorius struck twice - cerebrally and decisively - in that little period ahead of a new ball where you anticipate that a fourth seamer may simply opt for containment, the Proteas, with Faf du Plessis pulling his tactical strings cleverly throughout, had considerably loftier ideas for themselves.

They have an inviting chance now, already 1-0 to the good in the four-Test series, to seize control of the contest with a more appropriately bulky first innings total of their own, assuming they snap up the last England wicket quickly enough on Saturday morning; things had finally got just a little ragged for them in the lengthening shadows when tenacious young Ollie Pope carved his way to an unbeaten half-century.

Despite the stirring way they hunted as a pack in the sunshine and moderate southeaster, South Africa's effectiveness in the field was probably best summarised by the performance of still relative Test novice Anrich Nortje.

The wiry strike bowler from Uitenhage, who had already shown pleasing long-term potential in his home-soil debut at SuperSport Park a few days back, perhaps more profoundly confirmed here that he is in it to stay for the country at this illustrious tier.

His consistently high pace levels shone through in just about every session of play, and as much as his hostility earned him the absolutely key scalps of Root and X-factor figure Ben Stokes when both were threateningly set, it probably also helped indirectly to tee up dismissals for those around him.

You could say that Nortje dismissed the highly proven Root twice in one over, as he saw him dropped (a miscommunication between wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and first slip Rassie van der Dussen) a minute or so before the better result - a rip-snorter of a bouncer that the all-at-sea batsman gloved to De Kock.

Before inducing a false stroke from Stokes for his exit, too, the bristling Nortje had made a prior statement by thumping a delivery onto the combative left-hander's bicep from an attempted pull.

"He seems to make things happen," was Mark Nicholas' measured but clearly approving verdict on the 26-year-old speedster, who was tellingly averaging almost 144 km/h in pace even as late as the 71st over with a significantly worn ball and boasted a personal best on the day of a touch under 152.

Mike Atherton, meanwhile - yes, he of some epic duels in days gone by with a previous SA thunderbolt in the form of Allan Donald - described Warriors-based Nortje as a "terrific addition to this team ... you get the impression he’d be happy to charge in all day".

With a bit of luck, and certainly if you are SA-inclined, the paceman will spend almost all of Saturday and a fair portion of the next day with his feet up to steel himself for a later bombardment in this Test match ...

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  anrich nortje  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf, like Vern, saying 'goodbye' to Newlands? OPINION | Anger at Bavuma dropping is misplaced Proteas bowl first at Newlands as Malan debuts Faf encouraged by experience of Test 'rookies' Football injury rules England's Burns out of SA tour
'Gutted' Murray out of Australian Open Australia's Siddle announces international retirement PICTURE | Dlamini out of surgery, humbled by support All Blacks star Barrett removed from MCG WATCH | Djokovic and Ronaldo train together in Dubai

Fixtures
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 