England in SA

Broad handed 1 demerit point after Faf obscenity

2020-01-28 12:44
Stuart Broad (Gallo)
Stuart Broad (Gallo)
Cape Town - England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee and has picked up one demerit points after the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Broad's charge relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

Broad's demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record with this his the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his total demerit points to two.

The incident occurred on Monday, when Broad approached South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and used inappropriate language.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Allahdien Palekar levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The fourth Test also saw Proteas seamer Vernon Philander sanctioned, while earlier in the match England allrounder Ben Stokes made headlines and was punished for launching an inappropriate verbal attack at a fan. 

England won the series 3-1.

