NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper

2020-02-10 10:47
Quinton de Kock (Gallo)
Quinton de Kock (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Proteas coach Mark Boucher believes that Quinton de Kock is a long-term captaincy option as plans for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India continue. 

De Kock led South Africa to a 1-1 series draw against world champions England last week with his side losing Sunday's third ODI by two wickets at the Wanderers. 

With Faf du Plessis' ODI future uncertain, De Kock has been appointed full-time skipper in the format.

It was a decision that raised eyebrows given his perceived care-free approach to cricket both on and off the field and his already demanding workload in the ODI side, 

Before anything else, De Kock must operate as South Africa's best batsman from the top of the order while he is also the wicketkeeper. It is an awful lot of responsibility for a new captain, but the early signs have been encouraging after he was named man of the series on Sunday having carded scores of 107, 11 and 69

Not the most naturally eloquent individual and seemingly far from comfortable in front of the media, De Kock must adjust to such duties in his new role. 

From a cricketing point of view, however, there can be few arguments with the appointment. Those who have played with De Kock are the first to speak on his tactical acumen and that was seen over the two completed matches in the series with some clever bowling changes and shrewd field placings. 

"On the field, we always knew that Quinny has got a very smart cricketing brain," Boucher said from the Wanderers on Sunday. 

"There were a couple of different field placings, which I thought were very good and thinking out the box."

Boucher added that De Kock was also having a positive impact on the side away from the field, particularly with the youngsters in the squad. 

"Quinny is unique and I think the uniqueness of him can work wonders in a dressing room like this because we've got a unique set-up as well," he said.

"I'm happy with how he has done so far and he'll probably grow to be a lot better."

Boucher also doesn't see any major issues with De Kock having to juggle batting, wicketkeeping and captaincy at once. 

"A lot of people questioned (MS) Dhoni when he was captain of India and I think he had a great captaincy record," said Boucher.

"Quinny enjoys being in the game. Sometimes he sits in the changeroom during Test match cricket and he gets really irritated because he wants to be doing something all the time.

"The off the field stuff is something that might get to him a bit and we might have to help him in that regard, but on the field he leads well and off the field he's pretty chilled.

"I think it can be sustainable."

De Kock will also lead the Proteas in the upcoming three-match T20 series, which gets underway in East London on Wednesday. 

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 2 Rassie joins Twitter, pours cold water on ditching Boks for England Springboks to join Six Nations - report Boks in Six Nations? Jones warns against expansion Proteas: Steyn will settle ragged seam attack
Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship dates, venues confirmed EXCLUSIVE | James Dalton chats to Sport24 Federer would like to see revival of SA Open WATCH | SA hoping to be 'VAR-ready' in 2 years, says Jordaan Blitzboks get the luck of the draw in Los Angeles

Fixtures
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
South Africa v England, East London 18:00
Friday, 14 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 18:00
Sunday, 16 February 2020
South Africa v England, Centurion 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 