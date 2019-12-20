Bavuma ruled out of first England Test

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday.



He will remain in the Proteas camp and begin his rehabilitation programme with the team's medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days.



The first Test is scheduled for SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30.



A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa 'A' and CSA Franchise Four-Day matches that are taking place this weekend.



Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer, Shuaib Manjra, commented: "Temba Bavuma presented with clinical features of a left hip flexor strain. A scan done yesterday (Thursday) confirmed a Grade 1 strain of one of the hip flexor muscles. Temba will commence his rehabilitation programme with a goal of returning to play in 7 to 10 days' time."

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

Management: Mark Boucher (head coach), Enoch Nkwe (assistant coach), Khomotso Masubelele (team manager), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Prasanna Agoram (performance analyst), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager), Zunaid Wadee (security manager), Jacques Kallis (batting consultant), Charl Langeveldt (bowling consultant)



- Cricket SA