NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England in SA

Barmy Army more than just beer-drinking, cricket-loving fans

2020-01-08 14:31
Barmy Army
Barmy Army (Getty Images)
Related Links

Lynn Butler - Newlands

Cape Town - There were magnificent scenes at Newlands throughout the second Test between the Proteas and England this week with the Barmy Army in full voice. 

They were among thousands of Englishmen and women at the ground, comfortably drowning out the South African support from start to finish, positioned under the stadium's famous Oaks and on the North stand.

From ball one without any fail, the Barmy Army were in perfect pitch and harmony, belting out various tunes including their anthem, Jerusalem. 

Celebrating 25 years of existence on this tour, the Barmy Army has even more to celebrate this time around.   

Throughout the Test - in the sweltering South African heat - they lifted up their side and played a helping hand in their 189-run victory.

It was the first time since isolation that the Proteas lost a New Year's Test match at Newlands and skipper Faf du Plessis acknowledged after the match that it had felt like an away game for his side.

According to Barmy Army social media manager Toby Marriott, a staggering 8 000 English fans followed their national side during the five days in Cape Town.

There will likely be less for the Tests in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

READ | Why there were more English than SA fans at Newlands

The Barmy Army is a trademarked company and has been in existence since England's 1994/95 Ashes tour of Australia.

The organisation boasts over 36 000 members, of which 600 are paid members.

Membership, which costs £30 (R563) per year, ensures clients receive an early bird special on tickets and it also provides travel packages for English supporters to home and away series.

Sport24 caught up with two of the Barmy Army's five permanent staff members at the second Test at Newlands.

"We do everything from organising the logistics of various tours to selling merchandise. We arrange staff for tours and we do a lot of work in the UK with regards to membership," said Managing Director, Chris Millard.

"We've got an ever-growing social media presence so we do everything from press and media. We work with the England players, commercial partnerships and a wide-arrange from cricket stuff from the five staff that we've got."

The Barmy Army are celebrating 25 years of their organisation and they're about far more than beer and cricket. They work a lot with charities around the world whenever England tour.

"We partner with the South African tourism board to showcase this beautiful country, not to only watch the cricket but explore the culture," said Marriott.

Following the Newlands Test, the Barmy Army has arranged three charity matches for its touring members and all the proceeds will go to Breadline Africa, which is a non-profit organisation providing children and youth with educational support.

"We're not just about watching the cricket, it's about meeting people and having fun and giving back," said Marriott.

"Obviously, we have a massive impact on the local economy by not only drinking lots of beers but by raising money for local charities and bringing about positivity."

Since 1994, the Barmy Army has raised over £500 000 (R9.3m) for international and local charities.

"We kind of speak on behalf of our members and work with the voice of English cricket fans. We're trying to make cricket more inclusive more everyone regardless of their age, background and demographic," said Millard.

The four-match Test series against the Proteas and England is evenly poised at 1-1 with the third Test scheduled to get underway on Thursday, January 16 at St. George's Park.

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  cricket  |  barmy army

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Buttler calls Philander a 'f***ing knobhead' on live TV Why there were more English than SA fans at Newlands Adriaan Basson | Little Britain - the day Newlands became England's home ground England down Proteas in Newlands thriller to level series Faf hails fight of improving Proteas after Newlands heartache
'Harry the Newlands Hadeda' takes social media by storm Super Rugby: SA conference to lack SA winner … again? Grandfather's bets pay off for Sibley from beyond the grave CSA fully behind shift to 4-day Test cricket England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour

Fixtures
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 24 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 01 February 2020
South Africa XI v England XI, Paarl 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 