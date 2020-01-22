Bacher: Are ICC match referees really necessary?

Cape Town - Kagiso
Rabada, sitting out the Proteas’ crucial fourth Test against England at the
Wanderers from Friday through suspension, has been the victim of skewed
priorities by the International Cricket Council.
That is the
belief of Dr Ali Bacher, captain of the legendary national team of 1969/70 and
former CEO of the United Cricket Board of South Africa.
“In my
opinion, it’s been an overreaction,” Bacher told Sport24 here this week, where
he has been promoting his latest book South Africa’s Greatest Bowlers (with
David Williams).
He was
referring to the controversy surrounding the key SA fast bowler’s costly
punishment over his animated celebration of England captain Joe Root’s
dismissal in the third Test at St George’s Park a few days ago.
“You know,
Test cricket is staged over five days, your mood will go up and down, there’s a
lot of pressure, it’s a tough game mentally. Every now and then someone will
lose it for a moment - it’s part of the game.
“They’ve got
match referees now (former Zimbabwe player Andy Pycroft held that role in the
Port Elizabeth Test - Sport24), and I think they sometimes overreact,” said
Bacher.
“It’s funny,
I am quite close to Michael Holding, and he is pretty strong in his TV commentary
about (flashpoints) and doing the right things on the field.
“I reminded
him once, and he’s a smart chap, about the time he kicked over the stumps in a
fit of anger in a Test for West Indies in New Zealand! So these incidents will
happen.
“Are they
focussing on the wrong issues, too? To me, sledging is much more an area where
there should be a serious clampdown ... the personal stuff. That is when it is
becomes totally unacceptable.
“When we
played Australia in my time, it was unbelievably tough, fiery and competitive,
but nobody swore at each other or made personal insults. You knew you were in a
contest, but there was no sledging.
“The (Jos) Buttler
incident, where he let rip verbally at Vernon Philander in the Newlands Test, was
far worse, to me, than Rabada’s. I can tell you that a few guys I played with,
if they’d heard that sort of crude stuff suddenly directed at them from close
up, they’d have been seriously tempted to take matters into their own hands.
“Match
referees ... are they really that good, that effective? I am not sold on it.
Today, the umpires are outstanding, unlike in my day when they were often
terrible ... error-strewn, biased. The only good ones then were probably in
England, guys who were former county players and knew the game.
“Today’s
umpires have the technology to back them up, and I am happy for (final power)
to rest with them ... I am not sure of the need for match referees; not so set on
it.”
*South Africa’s Greatest Bowlers: Past and Present, by Ali
Bacher and David Williams, is published by Penguin/Random House and
available at leading bookstores.