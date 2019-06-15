Cardiff - They had to be patient, but the Proteas went on to skittle Afghanistan for just 125 in their World Cup clash at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

South Africa will now almost certainly go on to secure their first win of the tournament.

There were two rain interruptions in the Afghanistan innings and the match was reduced to 48 overs per side, but that didn't matter at all with the Proteas wrapping things up in just 34.1 overs.

The weather is still threatening to play a role in the contest, but with South Africa needing just 127 for victory (the target was revised because of the rain stoppages), they should have enough time to get the job done.

It will finally give supporters back home something to celebrate.

The Proteas went into the contest with an unchanged side from the washout against the West Indies in Southampton on Monday, and when skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss he had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

It didn't immediately go to plan, though.

When the first shower saw the players leave the field, Afghanistan had moved swiftly to 33/0 after just 5.5 overs.

At that stage, it was clear that the Proteas would not have it all their own way.

Kagiso Rabada (1/36 in 8) settled the nerves somewhat when he got the first breakthrough soon after the players returned.

Hazratullah Zazai (22 off 23) had gone on the pull, but it wasn't quite short enough and he could only pick out Rassie van der Dussen on the deep square leg fence.

Chris Morris (3/13 in 6.1) struck next when No 3 Rahmat Shah (6 off 22) missed a full delivery to be trapped LBW after he had struggled to get going.

At 56/2, Afghanistan began to play themselves into a hole as a result of some accurate pressure bowling from Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo (2/18 in 8).

The second rain interruption came on 20 overs when Afghanistan were 66/2, but it was after that break and in the third mini-session that the Proteas took control.

Phehlukwayo had Hashmatullah Shahidi (8 off 22) caught by Du Plessis at first slip with just the fourth ball after the restart, while Imran Tahir (4/29 in 7) then had two wickets in his first over of the day.

The Proteas leg-spinner bowled opener Noor Ali Zadran (32 off 58) with a perfectly directed googly with his first ball, and then had Asghar Afghan (0 off 5) caught and bowled to complete the perfect over.

The dangerous Mohammad Nabi (1 off 2) then dragged a delivery from Phehlukwayo onto his stumps, and when Tahir had caaptain Gulbadin Naib (5 off 11) neatly caught by Aiden Markram at midwicket, Afghanistan were 77/7 and in heaps of trouble.

There was some resistance in the form of a 35-run partnership between wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil (9 off 33) and Rashid Khan for the 8th wicket.

It was a frustrating period for the Proteas, but they did get the wicket they wanted when Morris had Alikhil caught by Hashim Amla at first slip.

Khan smashed his way to 35 off 25 before he became Tahir's fourth victim, slogging him to Van der Dussen at deep midwicket.

Morris wrapped things up by getting the final wicket, and the Proteas will now look to knock off the runs as quickly as possible.

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Scores in brief:

Afghanistan 125 all out (Khan 35, Zadran 32, Tahir 4/29, Morris 3/13, Phehlukwayo 2/18)

SA need 127 runs to win